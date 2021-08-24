Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on W shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.80.

NYSE W traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $285.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.26. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 3.11.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.