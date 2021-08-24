Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Blend Labs (BLND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blend Labs (NYSE: BLND):

8/20/2021 – Blend Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Blend Labs is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Blend Labs is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Blend Labs is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Blend Labs is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Blend Labs is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Blend Labs is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Blend Labs is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Blend Labs is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Blend Labs is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Blend Labs is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

BLND traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 581,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,641. Blend Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

