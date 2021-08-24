Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.69 Billion

Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $18.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $74.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.99 billion to $75.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $71.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.29 billion to $72.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

