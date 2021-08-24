WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $130.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

WCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

WCC opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,275,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

