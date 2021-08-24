WeTrust (TRST) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, WeTrust has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $773,586.82 and $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.00796558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00099621 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

