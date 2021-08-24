Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WLL. Truist lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL opened at $41.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. Research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $4,821,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.