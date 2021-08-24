Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WVVI stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 206.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

