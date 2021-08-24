Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
WVVI stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.
In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Read More: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.