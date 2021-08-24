Wing Finance Market Cap Reaches $45.50 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $45.50 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $24.16 or 0.00049200 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00129405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00158399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,103.39 or 1.00000645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.57 or 0.00997032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.40 or 0.06760059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,008,561 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,561 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

