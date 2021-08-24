WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 65,677 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. 79,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,128. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

