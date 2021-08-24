WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,308. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $192.97 and a one year high of $264.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.09.

