WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 55.4% Higher This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 55.4% higher against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and $1.77 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.86 or 0.00801319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00100147 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.