World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells $199,000.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

World Acceptance stock traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, reaching $191.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.84. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $199.10.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 65.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $1,899,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

