Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

