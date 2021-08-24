Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Align Technology by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN opened at $697.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $644.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.52 and a 52 week high of $714.15. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,010,808. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

