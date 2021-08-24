Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

