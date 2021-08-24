WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.80.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS opened at $45.19 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,740 shares of company stock worth $2,178,280. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 105,523.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.