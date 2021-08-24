Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $68,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL stock opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

