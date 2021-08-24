Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

XBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Tuesday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

