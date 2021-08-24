XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Insider Sells £48,521.25 in Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total transaction of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 5,510.30 ($71.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. XP Power Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,357.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.32.

Get XP Power alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.