XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Insider Sells £48,521.25 in Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total transaction of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).
Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 5,510.30 ($71.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. XP Power Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,357.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.32.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
