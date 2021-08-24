XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $53.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPEV opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.50. XPeng has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

