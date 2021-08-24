XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XPEV. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.68.

Shares of XPEV opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. XPeng has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPeng (XPEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.