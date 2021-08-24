Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $24,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 30,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 183,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,802.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

