Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2,802.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

