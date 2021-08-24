Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.89 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,754.13.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $8.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,920.52. The company had a trading volume of 128,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,676. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,936.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,684.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

