Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $304.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $305.00 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $70.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 328.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

APPS traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $52.38. 120,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,232. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

