Zacks: Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Devon Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,225%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 77,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,742. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

