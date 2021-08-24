Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

GWB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,806. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,227,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162,926 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 104,956.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

