Zacks: Analysts Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. JFrog posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JFrog.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in JFrog by 542.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JFrog by 2,280.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 375,982 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in JFrog by 184.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

