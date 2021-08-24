Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

PRGO stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.90. 888,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.