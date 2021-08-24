Zacks: Analysts Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.46). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCRR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 68,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.06. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.