Zacks: Analysts Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.46). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCRR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 68,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.06. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.