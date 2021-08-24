Zacks: Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Announce $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.13. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $265.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

