Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $1.02. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 102.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 49,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.42. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

