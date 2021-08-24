Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Danaher posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $10.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

NYSE DHR opened at $320.01 on Thursday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $323.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

