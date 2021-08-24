Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. 22,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at $3,054,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

