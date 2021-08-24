Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $833.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.00 million and the lowest is $825.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $715.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq stock opened at $191.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $192.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $836,502. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $275,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $65,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.