Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post sales of $15.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $12.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $60.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

