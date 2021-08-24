Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post $220.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.71 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $125.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $857.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $818.07 million to $881.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $201.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,495. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

