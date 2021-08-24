Zacks: Brokerages Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $54.33 on Friday. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Belden by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Belden by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

