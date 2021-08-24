Zacks: Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report $326.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $228.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $673.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,304. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.62. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $260.79 and a 12-month high of $679.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.