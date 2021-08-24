Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Tattooed Chef reported earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of TTCF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.84. 65,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

