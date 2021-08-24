Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NXRT opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

