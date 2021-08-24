Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ATCX stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $374.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 462,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 666,603 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 389,585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 450,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 56,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.