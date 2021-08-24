Zacks Investment Research Lowers RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Get RADCOM alerts:

RDCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded RADCOM from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of RDCM opened at $10.76 on Friday. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $149.86 million, a PE ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Norges Bank bought a new position in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth $2,041,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADCOM (RDCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.