Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) to Hold

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DBRG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 2,400,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

