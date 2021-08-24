Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFGC. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.30.

PFGC opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.34. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.