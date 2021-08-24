Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Soligenix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Soligenix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55).

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.30. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Soligenix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Soligenix by 15.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Soligenix by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Soligenix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Soligenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

