Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,998,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.