ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Tops $0.25

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $80,623.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00053094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00124664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00155348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,211.07 or 0.99960406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.17 or 0.00985219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.47 or 0.06573615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

