Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report $187.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the lowest is $185.91 million. Zscaler reported sales of $125.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $660.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $671.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $897.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.47 million to $931.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.97. 1,663,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.98 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $259.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,729.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,971 shares of company stock worth $33,688,472. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

