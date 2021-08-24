Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 39,694 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 64.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,829 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 55,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,392,510. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

